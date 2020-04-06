The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates: Fourth Converse County case 6:37 a.m.
Converse County has identified its fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus, a Douglas woman in her 70s.
The new case pushes the state's total to 201. The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet updated its count for the morning.
Spread Kindness
Siblings Preston Haigler, 8, Gabriella Haigler, 15, and Ilyanna Haigler, 12, pose for a portrait under rainbow hearts they installed in a front window of their home Friday in Casper. The siblings were inspired by Facebook posts to tape up rainbow hearts to help lift the spirits of people walking or driving by their home.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
Security keeps members of the public out of the Casper College gym Thursday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
A security guard turns away fans at the doors to Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym for the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
A Casper College official tapes a sign to the entrance of Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym keeping members of the media and public from attending the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
Police officers arrive at Casper College to provide backup for security as members of the public are escorted from the gym during the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper. The tournament was postponed a day after the first Wyomingite tested positive for coronavirus.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
A staff member turns away people trying to get into Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym for the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
Security bans everyone except players and coaches from the Casper College gym for the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper, while people who were inside received a refund for their tickets. The tournament has been postponed until further notice.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
Security bans everyone except players and coaches from the Casper College gym for the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper. The tournament has been postponed until further notice.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
Walmart shoppers walk down the aisle cleared of toilet paper, tissue paper and numerous cleaning supplies Friday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
The paper goods and cleaning section of Walmart is cleared of all toilet paper and tissue paper Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
Shelves that normally house toilet paper are empty at Walmart in Casper on Thursday, as the community responds to fears of the coronavirus.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowel explains the department's decision to cancel the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships during a press conference Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
News outlets livestream as Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell hosts a press conference explaining the department's decision to cancel the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper. The decision was made to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell hosts a press conference explaining the county health department's decision to cancel the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
All of the toilet paper is sold out at Albertsons, but some boxes of tissue paper remain Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
A small shelf of flushable wipes remains while the surrounding shelves have been cleared of all toilet paper at Albertsons on the east side of Casper on Thursday. Members of the public have been buying out toilet paper in local stores as fears around the coronavirus pandemic have risen.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
Boxes of tissue paper remain on shelves while all the toilet paper is sold out at Albersons in Casper on Thursday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
Toilet paper is sold out at Albertsons where signs that limit purchase of three per customer still hang Friday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
All the toilet paper is sold out at Walmart; paper towels, distilled water and some cleaning supplies remain Friday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory Clinic
Dr. Andy Dunn of Mesa Primary Care and Chief of Staff of Wyoming Medical Center poses for a portrait at the site of a new temporary respiratory symptom clinic in Casper. The clinic, located at 245 S. Fenway Street, includes a drive-up window where Dr. Dunn is standing so patients can be seen and triaged quickly from their cars.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
A new respiratory symptom clinic is being set up by Wyoming Medical Center at 245 S. Fenway Street in Casper as a way to assist patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
A personal protection station with face masks and tissues is located in the front of a temporary respiratory clinic March 13 in Casper. The clinic was previously a diabetes center.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
Dr. Andy Dunn of Mesa Primary Care, the Chief of Staff of Wyoming Medical Center, explains the turnover of a diabetes clinic into a temporary respiratory symptom clinic to cope with potential COVID-19 patients. He is seated next to nurse Casey Garrison.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
Chairs are spaced out about six feet apart to mitigate potential transfer of COVID-19 at the temporary respiratory symptom clinic in Casper on Friday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Initials
Judge Brian Christensen holds initial appearances via a video stream at his courtroom in Casper Monday, March 23. The change in procedure is in an attempt to minimize the potential of exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Meadow Wind
Meadow Wind Assisted Living facility, seen Monday in Casper, has caution tape and signs on the doors prohibiting visitors to help prevent residents from potential exposure to COVID-19. Coronavirus has a higher mortality rate among older adults.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Medical Masks
Sonnie Rodenburg sews barrier masks for members of the community to use while in public at her home in Casper Thursday, March 26. Rodenburg takes orders through her facebook page and hopes the masks can be used to prevent communal transmission of Covid-19. She has made about 100 masks since Sunday. "I'm just going to keep going until I can't go no more," says Rodenburg, "My back is killing me but we need this."
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Medical Masks
Sonnie Rodenburg writes encouraging messages on paper bags containing barrier masks she has sewn for members of the community Thursday, March 26, in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Medical Masks
Sonnie Rodenburg uses her self-isolation time to sew barrier masks for members of the community on Thursday in Casper. Wyoming Medical Center is seeking the public's assistance in sewing masks, gowns and caps.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
Loretta Miller of Mountain View Baptist Church in Mills holds up a hand-sewn mask on March 25 in Mills. Miller is working with local seamstresses to make masks and medical gowns based on specifications to meet the safety requirements for health care providers.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
School Lunches
Tayven Richard, 12, carries 23 sacks of lunch and milk to his mother's van Wednesday at the Natrona County School District free lunch program handed out at Mountain View Baptist Church in Mills. Richard, along with his younger brother, helps his mother Sandy hand out the meals to children enrolled in Head Start that are unable to travel to a pick-up location themselves.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
School Lunches
Sierra Martinez, 5, waits in the back seat of the car while her father, Nick Martinez, collects breakfast and lunch sacks provided by the Natrona County School District on Monday at the Central Wyoming Boys and Girls Club in Casper. The meals are available free to anyone 18 and under Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at numerous schools and community centers in the county.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
School Lunches
Lainee Branscom, 6, and Kade Branscom, 4, arrive at the Boys and Girls Club in Casper Monday, March 23, with their mother to receive bagged breakfast and lunch provided by the McKinley County School District.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
School Lunches
Sandy Richard and her sons Tayven, 12, and Tieg, 10, collect free meals Wednesday through a Natrona County School District program. Richard works for Head Start and delivers meals for families who are unable to come to one of the drop-off locations themselves.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
School Lunches
A sign in front of Mountain View Baptist Church along Poison Spider Road in Mills directs people to the church to receive lunches provided by the Natrona County School District Wednesday, March 25. Each child will receive breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at numerous locations around the district.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
School Lunches
Ardys Sterkel, right, and Loretta Miller hand out sack breakfasts and lunches provided by the Natrona County School District at Mountain View Baptist Church in Mills on Wednesday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mainstreet
Fagan Jewelers in downtown Casper has a sign on the door that reads "Closed for now, see you soon! Nora," Wednesday, March 25.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mainstreet
Lauren Abesames works the counter Wednesday at Wind City Books in downtown Casper The book store has remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have adjusted their hours, expanded online ordering and offered curbside pick-up to accommodate health guidelines.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mainstreet
The marquee on the Fox II Savers theater in downtown Casper reads "We are closed to keep you safe" on Wednesday. Numerous local business have shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mainstreet
Ernie Hawkes, kitchen chef for the Wooden Derrick Cafe, sells Philly cheesesteak sandwiches outside the restaurant Wednesday in downtown Casper. The Wooden Derrick has had to adjust to new restrictions placed on restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting to take-out and delivery services. "We're not going to go down without a fight," says owner Kelly Reyes. Reyes adorned the inside window with Easter decorations to help lighten the space.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Downtown Casper
The marquee on the Fox theater in downtown Casper reads "We are closed to keep you safe," Tuesday, March 24.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Casper under Covid-19
Isabel Landeros-Saldivar, left, kicks a soccer ball with her mother Maria Landeros on an otherwise empty soccer field in North Casper Tuesday, March 24. Landeros-Saldivar typically plays in a recreation soccer league but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the season has been postponed until further notice.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Grocery stores
Business resumes as customers arrive at Albertson's in Casper Tuesday, March 24.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Boycott Chi Sign
A sign that reads "Ban-boycott Chi/Comm everything" with an American flag posted on top sits in an empty lot at the corner of K Street and Grant Street in North Casper Tuesday, March 24.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
WMC hand sewn gowns
Seamstresses at Kalico Kat quilt shop in Casper work together to sew medical gowns, masks and caps for staff at Wyoming Medical Center.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
WMC hand sewn gowns
Carol Burback works alongside fellow volunteer seamstresses to sew gowns, caps and masks at Kalico Kat quilt shop in Casper Monday, March 31, for the staff at Wyoming Medical Center.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
WYDOT COVID sign
A Wyoming Department of Highway Patrol sign reads "Be COVID Aware dial 211 for info" on the side of Wyoming Boulevard Monday, March 31, in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Spread Kindness
"Thanks mail carriers" is written in chalk on the sidewalk near the corner of 17th street and Oask Street in Casper Friday, March 27.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Spread Kindness
Alyss Smith decorated her front door with drawings of a rainbow and a fortune cookie in an effort to spread cheer Casper Friday, March 27. Smith founded the Facebook group Spread Love Wyoming to encourage people throughout Wyoming to decorate the outside of their homes.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
