The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Restaurants During Covid

Scarlows and Goedickes in downtown Casper are closed for business in response to Governor Mark Gordon's orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 Friday, March 27.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 201
  • Fully recovered patients: 50
  • Tests completed in Wyoming: 3,412 (as of Sunday evening: 2,331 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,080 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Fourth Converse County case

6:37 a.m. 

Converse County has identified its fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus, a Douglas woman in her 70s.

The new case pushes the state's total to 201. The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet updated its count for the morning.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Concerned about COVID-19?

