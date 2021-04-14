The most vaccine-hesitant counties in America are all in Wyoming, federal models show

“Right now, we believe these events to be extremely rare, but we are also not yet certain we have heard about all possible cases, as this syndrome may not be easily recognized as one associated with the vaccine,” she added.

The clots have so far been identified in six women between 18 and 48 years old, each within 13 days after receiving the shot.

Similar events, though also rare, have been reported in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine being used in Europe. That shot and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have similar construction, Walensky explained, leading U.S. regulators to proceed with extra caution.

She also said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines utilize different technology and so are not a concern.

Walensky said the pause is not meant to alarm anyone, and should not signal to any of the more than 7 million people who have already received the shot that it is unsafe. Rather, she said, it is a precaution to ensure safety while alerting health care professionals to be on the look out for this specific, rare adverse reaction.

She added she hoped the precaution would assure people federal regulators were taking every potential concern seriously.

Just under 10,000 Wyomingites have received a Johnson & Johnson shot.

