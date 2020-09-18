Thirteen cases identified in three Douglas schools over span of seven days

Thirteen students and staff members within Converse County School District No. 1 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the first four weeks of school reopening in Douglas.
Five students at Douglas County High School have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, when local county officials last confirmed new cases. Two students at Douglas Middle have also tested positive, plus two students and four staff members at Douglas Intermediate. The first of these cases — a staff member at the intermediate school — tested positive on Sept. 10, with the rest being reported nearly daily since.
Paige Fenton Hughes, the superintendent in Douglas, said she didn't think there was an outbreak or a cluster associated with any of the schools, though she said she didn't know what would constitute a cluster or outbreak. A Converse County health official said she didn't know, either, and declined to speculate.
"We have had positive cases in three school buildings," Fenton Hughes said. "In two schools it has not been transmitted within the school. The origin of the cases in the other school is not known."
Like other districts across Wyoming, Converse County No. 1 requires face coverings, social distancing and "enhancing cleaning practices," the superintendent said.
Fenton Hughes said officials knew "some of our cases did come from the community. Most are unknown." Officials across the state have said that they fully anticipated and expected cases within their schools and districts. Converse No. 1 was no different.
"We were expecting an ebb and flow of cases," Fenton Hughes said. "That is why we have a strong plan in place to allow students to choose to learn from home or to continue to learn from home if they are ill or in quarantine or if we have to move among the tiers of the reopening plan. I was, of course, hoping we would not see the impact on our schools this soon. And, having a plan in place to deal with it doesn't lessen the effects on our kids. It's difficult for them and for us."
The rise in cases in the district prompted officials to cancel the upcoming football game between Douglas and Powell, which was set for Friday. It's the second time this month that a game has been canceled because of concerns related to the pandemic; a game between Buffalo and Newcastle was rescheduled after one team traveled to South Dakota and may have been exposed.
Douglas officials announced last week an outbreak associated with a bar, the Waterhole. At that point — Sept. 10 — six people had tested positive in association with that cluster, while 18 more were in quarantine.
As schools have reopened across the state over the past month, the Douglas district is far from the only one to experience cases. Natrona County, Laramie County and Park County have all had positive cases, to name a few.
Overall, at least 44 students and seven staff members tested positive for the virus between Sept. 3 and earlier this week. Officials said last week that none of the cases up to that point were of particular concern and that spread has been "sporadic." No schools have closed because of spread there.
Other educational institutions — like the University of Wyoming, Casper College and Laramie County Community College — have also identified their own cases or clusters within their communities.
