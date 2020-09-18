Thirteen cases identified in three Douglas schools over span of seven days

"We were expecting an ebb and flow of cases," Fenton Hughes said. "That is why we have a strong plan in place to allow students to choose to learn from home or to continue to learn from home if they are ill or in quarantine or if we have to move among the tiers of the reopening plan. I was, of course, hoping we would not see the impact on our schools this soon. And, having a plan in place to deal with it doesn't lessen the effects on our kids. It's difficult for them and for us."

The rise in cases in the district prompted officials to cancel the upcoming football game between Douglas and Powell, which was set for Friday. It's the second time this month that a game has been canceled because of concerns related to the pandemic; a game between Buffalo and Newcastle was rescheduled after one team traveled to South Dakota and may have been exposed.

Douglas officials announced last week an outbreak associated with a bar, the Waterhole. At that point — Sept. 10 — six people had tested positive in association with that cluster, while 18 more were in quarantine.

As schools have reopened across the state over the past month, the Douglas district is far from the only one to experience cases. Natrona County, Laramie County and Park County have all had positive cases, to name a few.