'This is not a panic situation': Casper health officials urge calm as coronavirus preparation continues

"What we are really wanting to do is to educate the public that, should you suspect you have been exposed or you have coronavirus, one, do not freak out because 95 percent of the time you're going to be just fine," Ghanem said. "And two, help us not spread this around."

Ghanem and Dr. Ron Iverson, who oversees WMC's emergency room, urged people not to use the ER as a go-to clinic for suspected coronavirus patients. The health officials said that any patients who suspect they're ill with COVID-19 should call their doctor first. If the patient meets one of the two current testing criteria — travel to an area with the disease or exposure to a sick person — then the doctor may order a test.

From there, if the person tests positive, he or she will likely be treated in a special room within WMC, with significant safety precautions that Ghanem said were likely "overkill." Those early cases would be treated that way, but if there are more cases in Casper, then the hospital would begin treating it like the flu. Severe cases, where a person's breathing is significantly affected, would be treated in single rooms in the hospital, while patients with more mild cases should self-isolate in their homes for two weeks.

"If you have a cough or a fever, you don't necessarily need to come to the ER," Iverson said.