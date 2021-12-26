This year's COVID surge pushed Wyoming's health system to its limits

For a time this spring, it appeared the worst of COVID-19 might be over in Wyoming.

The surge of late 2020 that taxed the state’s health system and resulted in a spike hospitalizations and deaths had ended. COVID-19 vaccines were becoming widely available. Businesses were operating with few restrictions.

But while the spring of 2021 was relatively mild for infections, the arrival of the most contagious delta variant here in June spurred a second surge and a record-breaking number of hospitalizations.

The differences between spring and summer were stark. On March 14, Wyoming’s hospitals were collectively treating only nine COVID-19 patients. That number hovered in the 30s and 40s during the spring and much of the summer. And then cases took off again.

On July 1, there were 39 hospitalized COVID patients in Wyoming. On Aug. 1, that number had increased to 66. By the start of September, it had soared to 198. It would eventually peak on Oct. 21 at 249 patients statewide — the highest at any point in the pandemic.

“We are at record high hospitalizations at Wyoming Medical Center,” Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell told the county board of health just before the peak. “It’s like a war zone.”

Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, was at one point treating nearly a third of Wyoming’s COVID-19 patients. At some points, the facility, which is licensed for 200 beds, had fewer than 10 available.

Overwhelmingly, the surge was driven by people who were not vaccinated. They made up 98% of all new cases recorded between May and October. Not only were they more likely to get sick, but they also developed more severe illnesses.

“There’s no question these people are sicker, and it’s taking longer for them to get better, which backs up the hospital,” Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Chapman said this fall.

Deaths tied to the virus also rose. The same week that hospitalizations peaked in Wyoming, the state’s health department reported 69 deaths — the highest one-week total of 2021.

This year’s surge differed in a key respect to the one Wyoming experienced at the tail end of 2020: the government response. The 2020 surge prompted Gov. Mark Gordon to implement a statewide mask order. But this time around, Gordon said he would not be imposing any new restrictions. Instead, he deferred those decision to local leaders.

“On COVID, let me be clear that we are not going to issue any mandates, no mandates will come from this office. No face masks, no vaccination mandates,” Gordon said.

Most local jurisdictions took a similar tack, recommending measures to slow infections but stopping short of any new mandates. However, some school districts did impose mask rules as cases surged as classes resumed for the fall semester.

The spike in cases did not alter Wyoming’s status as one of the nation’s most vaccine-hesitant states. The state’s vaccination rate picked up a bit with the arrival of the delta variant, but not enough to keep Wyoming from the bottom of the national rankings. Even now, only 47% of the state’s population is vaccinated, even though doses have been widely available here since the spring.

The surge began to slow in November, with the number of hospitalized COVID patients falling dramatically over the last two months of the year. As of Tuesday, hospitalizations had plummeted to 80.

