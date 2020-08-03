Three coronavirus cases identified at Torrington prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two staff members and a contracted health care worker at Wyoming's prison in Torrington have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state announced Monday, a week after more cases were confirmed at the Rawlins facility.

Taken in totality, the state Department of Corrections has identified 27 cases across its two prison facilities. Twenty-four of them -- 15 inmates, two staff and seven health care workers -- are in Rawlins, while the three confirmed Monday are the first to be identified in Torrington.

No positive cases have been linked to the Honor Farm, though testing there and at the boot camp in Newcastle is ongoing.

Hundreds of other inmates tested negative as part of a wide-scale effort at the correctional facilities.

The spike in cases at the prisons comes amid a similar rise statewide. Hundreds of new cases have been identified in the past month, with the state total currently standing at 2,333 confirmed and 475 probable cases. A total of 2,173 patients have recovered from the virus statewide.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.