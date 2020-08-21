 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three more Wyomingites die of the novel coronavirus, bringing state death toll to 37
View Comments
breaking top story

Three more Wyomingites die of the novel coronavirus, bringing state death toll to 37

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.

 C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin, CDC via AP

Three more Wyomingites have died of the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Friday, bringing the state's death toll from the pandemic to 37.

The three deceased were described as the agency as a Laramie County older man with preexisting conditions; an older Sublette County woman who died in a long-term care facility in Utah, where she contracted the virus; and an older Carbon County man who died in a Florida long-term care facility, which is also where he contracted the disease.

The two Wyomingites who died outside of the state passed away earlier this month. The three deaths bring the state's death toll over the past week to seven. There have been 11 deaths announced this month, the most of any month in Wyoming since the pandemic began.

The Laramie County man is the fourth resident of that county to die. Two Carbon County residents have now died. The Sublette County resident was the first from that county to be killed by the virus.

There have now been 2,994 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming, along with 530 probable cases. Of the confirmed patients, 2,414 have recovered. Of probable patients, 450 have recovered.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News