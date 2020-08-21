Three more Wyomingites die of the novel coronavirus, bringing state death toll to 37

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more Wyomingites have died of the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Friday, bringing the state's death toll from the pandemic to 37.

The three deceased were described as the agency as a Laramie County older man with preexisting conditions; an older Sublette County woman who died in a long-term care facility in Utah, where she contracted the virus; and an older Carbon County man who died in a Florida long-term care facility, which is also where he contracted the disease.

The two Wyomingites who died outside of the state passed away earlier this month. The three deaths bring the state's death toll over the past week to seven. There have been 11 deaths announced this month, the most of any month in Wyoming since the pandemic began.

The Laramie County man is the fourth resident of that county to die. Two Carbon County residents have now died. The Sublette County resident was the first from that county to be killed by the virus.

There have now been 2,994 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming, along with 530 probable cases. Of the confirmed patients, 2,414 have recovered. Of probable patients, 450 have recovered.

