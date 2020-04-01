Three patients, one staffer at Wyoming Behavioral Institute test positive for coronavirus

Three adult patients and one staff member at Casper's Wyoming Behavioral Institute have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the facility confirmed Wednesday.
"The patients are in strict isolation," WBI's director of business development, Emily Quarterman-Genoff, said in a email. "We have followed the Health Department’s treatment and notification requirements. The staff member is at home, also under strict isolation. We have reduced our hospital’s capacity to ensure everyone’s well-being, creating isolation areas while still being able to meet the needs of those in crisis."
WBI is an 85-bed behavioral health facility that cares for both juvenile and adult patients. The four confirmed cases within the facility amount to a quarter of the 14 known coronavirus patients in Natrona County. The infected staff member is the latest health care worker across Wyoming to be infected with the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, which is caused by the virus.
WBI suspended visitation on March 13 and started screening all of its staffers. Patients are screened twice a day, and anyone with symptoms is isolated. The hospital's entrance is now fortified with a tent for hand washing and screening.
While the state Health Department is crunching numbers on just how many providers have contracted the disease in Wyoming, health care workers in Cody, Casper and Carbon County have been sickened by the disease.
Inpatient care facilities have long been known to be especially susceptible to the virus, given their communal settings and close quarters for groups of patients. It's unclear how widespread the potential exposure is at WBI or how the disease made its way into the east Casper facility.
When asked, Quarterman-Genoff said that "WBI is partnering with the Natrona County Public Health Officer to assure that all best practice clinical protocol are followed to protect staff and patients from exposure."
She added that the hospital was working with the county health department "to test individuals who are hospitalized and exhibit any symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Testing shortages across the state have limited who gets swabbed and tested for the disease, but those within WBI check two of the criteria: high-risk groups in inpatient care facilities, and health care providers.
The outbreak is the second-known cluster to come from within a care facility in Wyoming. In Fremont County, the majority of 25 patients there have been tied to a long-term facility in Lander.
As of Wednesday morning, 130 people in Wyoming have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 2,100 samples have been run between state and private labs, and 31 people have recovered from the disease.
