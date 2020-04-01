Three patients, one staffer at Wyoming Behavioral Institute test positive for coronavirus

Three adult patients and one staff member at Casper's Wyoming Behavioral Institute have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the facility confirmed Wednesday.

"The patients are in strict isolation," WBI's director of business development, Emily Quarterman-Genoff, said in a email. "We have followed the Health Department’s treatment and notification requirements. The staff member is at home, also under strict isolation. We have reduced our hospital’s capacity to ensure everyone’s well-being, creating isolation areas while still being able to meet the needs of those in crisis."

WBI is an 85-bed behavioral health facility that cares for both juvenile and adult patients. The four confirmed cases within the facility amount to a quarter of the 14 known coronavirus patients in Natrona County. The infected staff member is the latest health care worker across Wyoming to be infected with the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, which is caused by the virus.

WBI suspended visitation on March 13 and started screening all of its staffers. Patients are screened twice a day, and anyone with symptoms is isolated. The hospital's entrance is now fortified with a tent for hand washing and screening.