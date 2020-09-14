Three Sheridan residents, one Natrona County woman die of coronavirus, bringing state death toll to 46

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more Wyomingites have died of the novel coronavirus, the state Health Department announced Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 46 and matching the highest number of deaths announced in a single day.

The four deceased were described by the Wyoming Health Department in a press release as two older Sheridan County men with pre-existing conditions, one of whom was not hospitalized when he died; an older Natrona County woman with pre-existing conditions; and a Sheridan County woman who died in August after being exposed to the virus in a long-term care facility outside of Wyoming.

The deaths bring Sheridan County's toll to four. Natrona County now has had three deaths. Fremont County still leads the state in total deaths: Fourteen residents of that county have died since the pandemic began in March. Nearly all of those fatalities were members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

Though not all of the four deaths confirmed Monday died recently, the total announced is tied for the most coronavirus fatalities identified in a single day. On April 21, the deaths of four members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe were confirmed. Three of those members came from the same family.