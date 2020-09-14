 Skip to main content
Three Sheridan residents, one Natrona County woman die of coronavirus, bringing state death toll to 46
breaking featured

COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Four more Wyomingites have died of the novel coronavirus, the state Health Department announced Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 46 and matching the highest number of deaths announced in a single day.

The four deceased were described by the Wyoming Health Department in a press release as two older Sheridan County men with pre-existing conditions, one of whom was not hospitalized when he died; an older Natrona County woman with pre-existing conditions; and a Sheridan County woman who died in August after being exposed to the virus in a long-term care facility outside of Wyoming.

The deaths bring Sheridan County's toll to four. Natrona County now has had three deaths. Fremont County still leads the state in total deaths: Fourteen residents of that county have died since the pandemic began in March. Nearly all of those fatalities were members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. 

Though not all of the four deaths confirmed Monday died recently, the total announced is tied for the most coronavirus fatalities identified in a single day. On April 21, the deaths of four members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe were confirmed. Three of those members came from the same family.

On Sept. 1, four deaths were also confirmed. All of them had died previously, some as far back as June. Because those residents died out of state, there was a lag in confirming their deaths within Wyoming. Across the country, states' death tolls are calculated by the number of residents who've died, regardless of the state where they died.

On Aug. 21, three deaths were all confirmed in one day.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,723 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, along with 669 probable cases. Of confirmed patients, 3,295 have recovered. Of probable patients, 589 have recovered.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

