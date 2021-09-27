To vaccinate or staff? Gillette hospital board fields public concerns over vaccine mandates

“I would implore you, do not push this vaccine mandate forward,” he said. “It will be catastrophic.”

Trustee Alan Stuber was quick to point out to McKeown that the same Wyoming statute McKeown had previously mentioned also calls on the state to be the ones to step in.

“Which means us as a hospital board, if we try to do this alone, it’s not going to happen,” Stuber said. “I would hope in the future you would be able to help us and help guide us, as we can’t do that alone. We are going to need a lot of help.”

Stuber, with the help of the board and legal counsel, crafted a letter that the board approved to send to Biden, Gov. Mark Gordon and other legislators regarding the vaccine mandates.

McKeown said he is trying to help and is working on “three of four” bills, some of which would call for a legislative vote before accepting “any federal funding” and another to make vaccine mandates illegal.

Gerrits also responded to McKeown and said the issue is more complicated than CCH just accepting federal money. He said the organization is caring for Medicare and Medicaid patients who are receiving federal money and have health care needs.