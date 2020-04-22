Traffic, admissions to WMC's ER drop significantly in the age of coronavirus

The number of people showing up to Wyoming Medical Center's emergency room has dropped by half since the coronavirus began its spread across Wyoming.
Those that walk through the ER's doors, many with minor maladies -- sprained ankles, cuts and burns -- are down by 50 percent compared to previous months, WMC chief clinical officer Dr. James Bleicher said Wednesday. People being checked into the hospital from ER visits is down by as much as 40 percent.
Bleicher said the patients who weren't showing up anymore were likely a mix of medical problems, including emergencies like heart attacks and strokes. Those problems haven't just disappeared because there's a new health concern in town, he said, and time and research will tell if deaths from heart attacks have gone up because people are putting off care.
Fewer people may be turning up because of concerns about contracting the virus within the hospital's walls.
"This is just conjecture, but it may be that people were afraid and didn’t want to go out," he said.
WMC's two outpatient primary care clinics, Sage and Mesa, have also seen "significant" drops in patient totals, Bleicher said. Both of those groups, along with other WMC-subsidiary clinics, have moved much of their appointments to virtual formats, but even still, patient volume has dropped.
Even foot traffic to WMC's respiratory and coronavirus clinic has dropped off. In its first days last month, it saw hundreds of patients. Now, Bleicher said, it's seeing about 30 patients a day. That doesn't necessarily mean there clinic is testing fewer people or seeing less disease, though.
Earlier this week, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne reported that Cheyenne Regional, the state's second-largest hospital behind WMC, had also seen a 50 percent drop in overall patient volume in their ER. A CNBC article from earlier this month reported a similar trend among hospitals in New York and Washington: Patients presenting with heart attacks and strokes are way down as resources focus on the virus and people stay home more.
“Even with coronavirus, we still have healthy people who get an illness and need to go to the emergency room,” a New Jersey ER doctor told CNBC. “Heart attacks don’t stop.”
The drop mirrors an overall plummeting of hospital services amid the age of coronavirus. Hospitals across the country, and especially in Wyoming, have seen their revenues crater as they suspend elective procedures and lose money hand over fist. Supplies are being preserved to treat potential coronavirus patients, causing revenue to drop precipitously in a matter of weeks.
