Traffic, admissions to WMC's ER drop significantly in the age of coronavirus

The number of people showing up to Wyoming Medical Center's emergency room has dropped by half since the coronavirus began its spread across Wyoming.

Those that walk through the ER's doors, many with minor maladies -- sprained ankles, cuts and burns -- are down by 50 percent compared to previous months, WMC chief clinical officer Dr. James Bleicher said Wednesday. People being checked into the hospital from ER visits is down by as much as 40 percent.

Bleicher said the patients who weren't showing up anymore were likely a mix of medical problems, including emergencies like heart attacks and strokes. Those problems haven't just disappeared because there's a new health concern in town, he said, and time and research will tell if deaths from heart attacks have gone up because people are putting off care.

Fewer people may be turning up because of concerns about contracting the virus within the hospital's walls.

"This is just conjecture, but it may be that people were afraid and didn’t want to go out," he said.