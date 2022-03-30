Transition to electric vehicles could have 'tremendous' health benefits, report says

Transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and non-combustion renewable energy resources could generate $900 million in health benefits by 2050 for Wyoming, according to a report released on Wednesday from the American Lung Association.

The Zeroing in on Healthy Air report examines the public health impacts of switching to electric vehicles and finds that the transition would have “tremendous” health benefits.

"The shift to zero-emission transportation and electricity generation will save lives and generate massive health benefits across the United States," said Harold Wimmer, American Lung Association President and CEO.

More than 4 in 10 Americans live in communities with unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to the report. People of color are up to three times more likely to be exposed to unhealthy levels compared to white individuals.

“Impacts are not the same across the board,” said American Lung Association advocacy director Nick Torres. “Low income communities and people of color tend to live in neighborhoods that have been impacted by the transportation sector or that are around transportation hubs and would feel the effects of pollution more directly.”

According to the report, a national shift to 100% sales of zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035 and medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2040, paired with a transition to renewable energy, would generate between 2020 and 2050 more than $1.2 trillion in public health benefits. In the near-term, the report estimates that annual health benefits could be in the tens of billions of dollars by the end of the decade.

These benefits would come from avoiding about 110,000 premature deaths, 3 million asthma attacks and over 13 million lost workdays.

Following this model of transition, the report estimates a 92% reduction in nitrogen oxides, a 78% reduction in volatile organic compounds, a 61% reduction in fine particle pollution, a 93% reduction in sulfur dioxide and a 93% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2050. These pollutants can cause health problems from asthma and heart attacks to strokes and cancer.

The report estimates that 81 deaths, 2,290 asthma attacks and 9,870 lost work days could be avoided in Wyoming within the framework of these transitions. That could result in $900 million in public health benefits for the state between 2020 and 2050.

Cheyenne and Casper were in the top five cleanest cities in the U.S. for year-round particle pollution, according to the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air report.

But other areas of the state have pollutant levels that could be a cause for concern.

Sublette County received an “F” grade in the same report for the number of high ozone days it had between 2017 and 2019. According to the American Lung Association, Sublette was the only rural county in the nation to receive an F grade.

Campbell County received a “D” grade for having high short-term particulate matter levels between the same years.

The State of the Air report parses out long-term and short-term pollution levels because of the different impacts they can have on health.

“Risks for lung cancer over time are higher when you have long-term exposure to ozone or particulate matter pollution,” Torres said. “Short term exposure might be more tied to things like emergency room visits, asthma attacks or lost work days.”

