Twenty-six more Wyoming residents die from COVID-19

Twenty-six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

There have now been 464 deaths in Wyoming from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The new deaths come on the heels of a record-setting December, during which 190 deaths were reported.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

The new deaths, according to the health department, include:

An older adult Albany County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.