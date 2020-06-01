Two latest Wyoming coronavirus deaths were members of Northern Arapaho Tribe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more members of the Northern Arapaho tribe died of coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the tribe's death total from the disease to eight.

The two most recent deaths were confirmed by the Health Department on Friday and Sunday. The first deceased was described as an older woman who had "certain health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe disease." The second was described as an adult woman with no known health problems.

Of the 17 confirmed deaths here, the second woman is among the youngest. The disease is most lethal to the elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions.