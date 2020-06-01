Two latest Wyoming coronavirus deaths were members of Northern Arapaho Tribe

Two more members of the Northern Arapaho tribe died of coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the tribe's death total from the disease to eight.
The two most recent deaths were confirmed by the Health Department on Friday and Sunday. The first deceased was described as an older woman who had "certain health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe disease." The second was described as an adult woman with no known health problems.
Of the 17 confirmed deaths here, the second woman is among the youngest. The disease is most lethal to the elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions.
"To our youth, as you know, we hold you sacred, you are our future, however, this virus does not discriminate and young people are just as vulnerable as anyone," the tribe's business council wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Help us meet our prayers half way, we plead for you to join our fight to save lives and protect our people and elders by following public health guidelines and the stay-at-home order. Our people need you now more than ever and our community will weather this pandemic together."
In a separate post after the older woman died, the council wrote that "words cannot describe the pain our people and community are experiencing and we mourn along with you."
In a statement, a spokeswoman for SageWest — the hospital system based in the county — confirmed that the two patients were treated at the Lander hospital.
Fremont County continues to be the hardest-hit area in Wyoming. Of the state's 700 confirmed cases, 252 are in Fremont County. Meanwhile, of the 511 cases statewide that have recovered, 156 are in the central Wyoming county. While the latter number has markedly improved in recent weeks — the recovery rate once stood at roughly a third — it still lags behind nearly all Wyoming counties. Fremont also has the highest death toll, at eight fatalities.
While Native Americans make up roughly 2.5 percent of the state's population, they account for more than a third of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases, according to state data. Part of that, officials have said, is because of broad testing among tribal members, testing that is much more widespread than anywhere else in the state.
Health officials in the county said Monday that mass testing of staff and residents at a Riverton health care facility uncovered no new positive cases. Two staff members were confirmed to have the virus last week.
"With sadness, we acknowledge another Fremont County COVID related death as reported by the state," county officials said in a statement. "As the numbers continue to climb in Fremont County, it is imperative that we all understand that the virus is still circulating, and we all need to continue our personal precautions."
On Wednesday, the state confirmed seven new cases statewide. Four of those were in Fremont County, two were in Natrona County and one was in Washakie County. Several more recoveries were also confirmed; of the state's 910 known and likely patients, 667 have recovered.
The state and private labs have processed 24,936 samples, which is roughly 4.4 percent of the state's population. The positive rate is 2.8 percent, a number that continues to decline as testing ramps up.
