Two more residents of Worland long-term care facility die of coronavirus, bringing state total to 20

Two more residents of a Worland long-term care facility have died from the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department announced Friday afternoon, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 20.
The two latest deaths, both described as older women with pre-existing health conditions, are the latest fatalities tied to the cluster in Washakie County, which has sickened 28 staff members and residents. Six residents -- five of whom are Wyomingites -- have died.
Of Wyoming's 20 deaths, five were from Washakie County, nine lived in Fremont County and two were from Laramie County. Johnson, Natrona, Teton and Carbon counties have each had one death.
Three quarters of the Wyoming residents who've died after becoming infected were at least 65 years old, according to Wyoming Department of Health statistics. Eighteen had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to serious illness.
The outbreak at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center dates back at least a month. On May 17, state health officials first disclosed that patients and staff at the facility had been sickened.
Other Wyoming facilities have also experienced outbreaks, though the one in Washakie County has been by far the deadliest. In March, a cluster of cases occurred at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. At least 16 people were sickened. In May, at least two staff members at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness, a nursing home in Riverton, became infected with COVID-19.
Late last month, a man who was briefly a resident of Life Care Center in Casper died.
The latest deaths come amid a statewide spike in cases that began in early June. On Wednesday, the state hit its highest 10-day average for confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March.
There have now been 927 confirmed case of COVID-19 and another 246 probable cases. Of those 1,173 cases, 879 have recovered so far.
