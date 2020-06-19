Two more residents of Worland long-term care facility die of coronavirus, bringing state total to 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two more residents of a Worland long-term care facility have died from the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department announced Friday afternoon, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 20.

The two latest deaths, both described as older women with pre-existing health conditions, are the latest fatalities tied to the cluster in Washakie County, which has sickened 28 staff members and residents. Six residents -- five of whom are Wyomingites -- have died.

Of Wyoming's 20 deaths, five were from Washakie County, nine lived in Fremont County and two were from Laramie County. Johnson, Natrona, Teton and Carbon counties have each had one death.

Three quarters of the Wyoming residents who've died after becoming infected were at least 65 years old, according to Wyoming Department of Health statistics. Eighteen had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to serious illness.

The outbreak at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center dates back at least a month. On May 17, state health officials first disclosed that patients and staff at the facility had been sickened.