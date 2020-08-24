Two outbreaks in Fremont County tied to church events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two outbreaks in Fremont County, one a few weeks old and another still ongoing, have been tied to two churches and a camp hosted by one of them, officials said Monday.

The first cluster is a couple of weeks past its peak and is “winding down,” Fremont County spokesman Michael Jones said. He didn’t know exactly how many cases were associated with it, but he said it was anywhere between 10 and 30. The second outbreak is ongoing and officials are investigating and tracing it currently, he said. In that cluster, the church — which Jones declined to name — had hosted a camp recently. He said he didn’t know how many cases are currently associated with that outbreak.

He said the overall recent bump in cases in Fremont County — the part of Wyoming hardest hit by by the pandemic — is driven overall by social gatherings, which have been a driver of spikes across the state.

“We’re definitely hitting some spikes and it’s all these social gatherings,” Jones said. “You hate to say churches, but it is family and social gatherings where people are inside and let their guard down.”

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said the church outbreaks are “significant,” and she also put the number of cases there between 10 and 30.