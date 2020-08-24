Two outbreaks in Fremont County tied to church events

Two outbreaks in Fremont County, one a few weeks old and another still ongoing, have been tied to two churches and a camp hosted by one of them, officials said Monday.
The first cluster is a couple of weeks past its peak and is “winding down,” Fremont County spokesman Michael Jones said. He didn’t know exactly how many cases were associated with it, but he said it was anywhere between 10 and 30. The second outbreak is ongoing and officials are investigating and tracing it currently, he said. In that cluster, the church — which Jones declined to name — had hosted a camp recently. He said he didn’t know how many cases are currently associated with that outbreak.
He said the overall recent bump in cases in Fremont County — the part of Wyoming hardest hit by by the pandemic — is driven overall by social gatherings, which have been a driver of spikes across the state.
“We’re definitely hitting some spikes and it’s all these social gatherings,” Jones said. “You hate to say churches, but it is family and social gatherings where people are inside and let their guard down.”
Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said the church outbreaks are “significant,” and she also put the number of cases there between 10 and 30.
“What I can say is that I know that there is an ongoing outbreak connected to at least one church in Lander that had a series of services,” she said, “and it’s our understanding that recommendations we’ve made about face coverings and physical distancing were not followed at the event. Churches are exempt from the public health orders, but recommendations still apply.”
She said she didn’t know the names of the churches.
As of Monday afternoon, Fremont County had confirmed 506 cases of the novel coronavirus since mid-March. The county also has 68 probable cases. Of the combined 574 patients, 443 have recovered. Thirteen people from the county have died from the virus, more than a third of the state’s overall death toll of 37. The vast majority of the deaths there have been members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
The county has identified nearly 70 cases in the past two weeks.
Statewide, there have been 3,068 confirmed cases of the virus, plus 535 probable cases, as of Monday afternoon. Of the confirmed patients, 2,474 have recovered. Of probable patients, 453 have recovered.
