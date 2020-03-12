Two remain in quarantine as Wyoming's first coronavirus patient recovers at home

Sheridan Memorial Hospital had conducted two negative tests before the woman tested positive, Addlesperger said.

He said the 24- to 48-hour range has been the norm for receiving results, but that that number could soon shrink.

"It's an evolving process," he said. "I know the state and the labs are looking at different ways to speed that up and consolidate samples, so we're thinking that's going to improve over time. Also, private labs are coming online now and offering the test. So we're going to have other testing resources other than just the state lab."

Despite a national shortage, the Sheridan hospital is currently well-stocked on the culture medium that is used to send swabs to the state lab for testing. A hospital spokesman said the facility has a complete inventory of the culture kits, but that he could not say how many were in the inventory.

However, the number of tests being conducted in Sheridan could soon be on the rise.