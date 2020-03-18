Two Wyomingites quarantined in California after disembarking cruise ship that had coronavirus cases

Two Wyomingites are under quarantine at a Marine Corps base in California after they disembarked from a passenger cruise that reported 21 cases of coronavirus.

The condition of the two Wyoming residents is unknown. A spokeswoman for the federal Department of Health and Human Services told the Star-Tribune in an email that the two had identified themselves as Wyoming residents and that they were under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the two passengers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Grand Princess cruise liner docked in Oakland on March 9 after reporting the cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The ship is owned by Princess Cruises, itself owned by the cruise giant Carnival. Another Princess ship, Diamond Princess, gained international notoriety earlier this month after more than 700 of its passengers and crew members tested positive for coronavirus.