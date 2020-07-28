Two Yellowstone concession workers, three visitors test positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two concession workers and three visitors to Yellowstone National Park have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The three visitors all tested positive “recently” after visiting Yellowstone, the park said in a news release. All three sought treatment at in-park clinics, and, in the case of at least two of the patients, “it is highly likely these visitors had the virus prior to entering the park.”

The third patient tested positive after spending a week in Yellowstone, and “it has not been determined if the virus was contracted while the visitor was in the park or prior to entering.”

Of the two concession workers who tested positive, one experienced symptoms while in the park and was then isolated after the diagnosis. Other employees were placed in quarantine; tests related to those other employees all returned negative. The second concession worker likely contracted the virus outside of the park.

Elsewhere, the park has continued its widespread testing of all staff. Beyond the two concession workers, more than 1,000 tests have returned negative, with 200 more pending.