Two Yellowstone concession workers, three visitors test positive for coronavirus
Virus Outbreak National Parks

In this May 18 photo, visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts on the day the park partially reopened after a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Yellowstone National Park.

 Ryan Dorgan, Jackson Hole News&Guide

Two concession workers and three visitors to Yellowstone National Park have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The three visitors all tested positive “recently” after visiting Yellowstone, the park said in a news release. All three sought treatment at in-park clinics, and, in the case of at least two of the patients, “it is highly likely these visitors had the virus prior to entering the park.”

The third patient tested positive after spending a week in Yellowstone, and “it has not been determined if the virus was contracted while the visitor was in the park or prior to entering.”

Of the two concession workers who tested positive, one experienced symptoms while in the park and was then isolated after the diagnosis. Other employees were placed in quarantine; tests related to those other employees all returned negative. The second concession worker likely contracted the virus outside of the park.

Elsewhere, the park has continued its widespread testing of all staff. Beyond the two concession workers, more than 1,000 tests have returned negative, with 200 more pending.

Wyoming counties in the northwestern corner of the state have seen an uptick in recent weeks. Teton County currently has 272 confirmed coronavirus cases — third-most in the state behind Fremont and Laramie counties. Teton County began July with under 100 confirmed cases. The county also has reported 39 probable cases (close contacts of confirmed cases who have developed COVID-19 symptoms).

Park County has 96 confirmed and 11 probable coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday afternoon. The county began the month with fewer then 50 confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 2,136 confirmed cases, 453 probable cases and 26 deaths.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

