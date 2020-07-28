Uinta County man dies of coronavirus, is Wyoming's 26th pandemic fatality

A Uinta County resident has died of the novel coronavirus — the 26th Wyomingite to die from the disease since it first began to spread here four and a half months ago.
The Wyoming Department of Health described the man in a news release Tuesday as an adult with "health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19." He died in an out-of-state hospital, according to the agency.
The announcement came on the same day Wyoming announced a record high number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state: 64. The previous record, 62, was set just over a week ago (July 20).
Sixty-nine total cases were announced Tuesday, the second most in a single day since the virus was first identified in Wyoming on March 11. Eighty-two cases were announced April 8, the day the state debuted its probable cases category, which made up the vast majority of that total. However, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said that the department had been keeping track of probable cases since the pandemic began and was waiting until a national standard was developed to announce them.
The state's increase in new cases continues to set new high marks. As of Tuesday, 423 confirmed cases and 481 total cases (probable and confirmed) had been announced over the last 10 days — both of which are new records. In fact, the state's rolling 10-day average for total cases announced has set a new record in 11 of the last 15 days.
Probable cases are defined as close contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients who have begun exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms themselves.
Fifteen coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming, down from 17 the two previous days. The high mark in the state is 23 (April 20-21). Harrist has said that the state's hospital data does not include Wyoming patients who are hospitalized out of state, although the state has included Wyomingites who die out of state in its fatality numbers.
Most of Wyoming's deaths — though not this one — have been described as older people, who are particularly at risk.
The man is the first recorded coronavirus death from Uinta County. Of the state's previous 25 COVID-19 fatalities, 10 came from Fremont County, five from Washakie County, three from Laramie County, two from Sweetwater County and one each from Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties.
The state has announced six coronavirus deaths this month, twice as many as in June.
According to the New York Times' coronavirus data, Wyoming has the third fewest coronavirus deaths of any state; Alaska has recorded 20, and Hawaii has recorded 25.
As of Tuesday, there have been 2,136 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 453 probable cases.
The state's dashboard marks the number of new cases and the total number of reported hospitalized patients both as concerning, or red on its three-color scale. Every other category — percent of cases attributed to community spread, percent of all tests with a positive result in the last two weeks, total hospital bed availability and total ICU bed availability — currently stands at yellow, or stable.
