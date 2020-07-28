Uinta County man dies of coronavirus, is Wyoming's 26th pandemic fatality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Uinta County resident has died of the novel coronavirus — the 26th Wyomingite to die from the disease since it first began to spread here four and a half months ago.

The Wyoming Department of Health described the man in a news release Tuesday as an adult with "health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19." He died in an out-of-state hospital, according to the agency.

The announcement came on the same day Wyoming announced a record high number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state: 64. The previous record, 62, was set just over a week ago (July 20).

Sixty-nine total cases were announced Tuesday, the second most in a single day since the virus was first identified in Wyoming on March 11. Eighty-two cases were announced April 8, the day the state debuted its probable cases category, which made up the vast majority of that total. However, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said that the department had been keeping track of probable cases since the pandemic began and was waiting until a national standard was developed to announce them.