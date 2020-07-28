You are the owner of this article.
Uinta County man dies of coronavirus, Wyoming's 26th pandemic fatality
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. 

 C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin, CDC via AP

A Uinta County resident has died of the novel coronavirus, the 26th Wyomingite to die from the disease since it first began to spread here 4 1/2 months ago.

The man is described by the state Health Department as an adult man with "health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher-risk of serious illness related to COVID-19." He died in an out-of-state hospital, according to the agency. 

Most of Wyoming's deaths — though not this one — have been described as older people, who are particularly at risk. 

As of Tuesday, there have been 2,136 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 453 probable cases.

The man is the first recorded coronavirus death from Uinta County. Of the state's previous 25 COVID-19 fatalities, 10 came from Fremont County, five from Washakie County, three from Laramie County, two from Sweetwater County and one each from Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties.

This story will be updated.

