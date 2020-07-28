Uinta County man dies of coronavirus, Wyoming's 26th pandemic fatality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Uinta County resident has died of the novel coronavirus, the 26th Wyomingite to die from the disease since it first began to spread here 4 1/2 months ago.

The man is described by the state Health Department as an adult man with "health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher-risk of serious illness related to COVID-19." He died in an out-of-state hospital, according to the agency.

Most of Wyoming's deaths — though not this one — have been described as older people, who are particularly at risk.

As of Tuesday, there have been 2,136 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 453 probable cases.

The man is the first recorded coronavirus death from Uinta County. Of the state's previous 25 COVID-19 fatalities, 10 came from Fremont County, five from Washakie County, three from Laramie County, two from Sweetwater County and one each from Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties.

This story will be updated.

