Uinta County sees drop-off in coronavirus cases after surge

Uinta County, the largest contributor to Wyoming's recent uptick in coronavirus cases, has reported just one new case in the last two days, county health officials said.

"Hopefully that is an indication that things are slowing down a little, but we also recognize that that may in part be due to less testing over the weekend," Uinta County Public Health said in a Tuesday night Facebook post. "Waiting to see how (Wednesday) goes."

According to Wyoming Department of Health numbers, the county added no new confirmed cases in two of the past four days. The county began the month with nine confirmed cases and currently has 120 -- 81 of which were added in a 12-day span.

The county still has the most active cases in the state — 72, according to the department. Uinta County has had 716 cases per 100,000 residents, second in the state to Fremont County (834).

The county has conducted 188 tests so far since Friday, with 6% testing positive. Six people in the county have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and four remain admitted. Some of those patients were admitted to out-of-state hospitals.