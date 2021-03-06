UK COVID variant found in Campbell County

GILLETTE (WNE) — The “U.K. variant” of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Campbell County.

An adult man who tested positive for COVID-19 last month was found to have had the U.K variant, formally known as the B.1.1.7 Variant. He underwent quarantine and came out with no further complications, according to a Campbell County Public Health press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” said Campbell County Public Health Officer Dr. Kirtikumar Patel in the press release. “The variant continues to be studied and at this time does not seem to cause more dangerous health complications.”

To this point, studies have found that antibodies developed through the approved COVID-19 vaccines recognize the U.K. and other known variants, but more research is being done, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The variant was first discovered in Wyoming in Teton County.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0