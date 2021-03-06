 Skip to main content
UK COVID variant found in Campbell County
UK COVID variant found in Campbell County

Virus Outbreak Variants Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the SARS-CoV-2 virus particles that cause COVID-19. According to new research, evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

GILLETTE (WNE) — The “U.K. variant” of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Campbell County.

An adult man who tested positive for COVID-19 last month was found to have had the U.K variant, formally known as the B.1.1.7 Variant. He underwent quarantine and came out with no further complications, according to a Campbell County Public Health press release.

“The variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” said Campbell County Public Health Officer Dr. Kirtikumar Patel in the press release. “The variant continues to be studied and at this time does not seem to cause more dangerous health complications.”

To this point, studies have found that antibodies developed through the approved COVID-19 vaccines recognize the U.K. and other known variants, but more research is being done, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The variant was first discovered in Wyoming in Teton County.

