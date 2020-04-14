University of Wyoming analysis argues social distancing outweighs alternative by $5.2 trillion

A University of Wyoming analysis found that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus outweigh the economic costs of such measures by trillions of dollars, while also saving more than a million lives.
The researchers, led by a UW economist, found “that social distancing policies likely do not constitute an overreaction to COVID-19. In a variety of plausible scenarios based on the best available information as of April 3, 2020, we find that the economic benefits of lives saved outweigh the value of the projected losses of GDP by about $5.2 trillion,” the authors wrote in article that will be published by a Cambridge University journal.
The analysis comes amid a national debate about the impacts of social distancing and whether its benefits are worth the economic implications. Last month, President Donald Trump tweeted that the “cure” — social distancing and shutdowns of many businesses and states — “cannot ... be worse than the problem itself.” In Wyoming, some officials — like Gillette Republican Rep. Scott Clem — have urged Gov. Mark Gordon to loosen up restrictions on the economy, simultaneously minimizing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. (In a Facebook post Monday, Clem compared Cheyenne to the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler because the city was considering fining people for violating public health orders.)
But the analysis by UW economic Linda Thunstrom and her colleagues indicates that not only will social distancing save lives but that its impact on the country’s economy will be less severe than not social distancing at all. The analysis uses a common epidemiological model to project the disease’s spread, and it uses a monetary figure — $10 million — used by the federal government to assign value to a person’s life. The model acknowledges that social distancing will have a more significant impact on the America’s GDP than not instituting the measures, but it still found that overall economic consequences will be better with social distancing.
It projects a multi-trillion dollar benefit from social distancing compared to the country not enacting the measures. It also indicates that more than 1.2 million lives will be saved, both as a direct result of decreased mortality from the disease itself and as a result of the health care system not being overrun by a wave of coronavirus patients.
“Based on our ... model, the total number of infections is projected to reach 287 million without social distancing and 188 million with social distancing,” Thunstrom and her colleagues wrote. “When combined with the differential mortality rates when the health system capacity threshold is exceeded versus when not, the difference between the infection curves translates into about 1.24 million lives saved.”
The analysis assumes that the nation’s economy will begin to open up in the coming months and that, should there be a second wave of coronavirus cases later this year, there will be treatments available to blunt its impact. Thunstrom told the Star-Tribune that if the economy takes longer to reopen or if a second wave is as severe as this current pandemic, then the model would be readjusted and could “flip” its findings that social distancing is a positive.
There are other variables — if and when a vaccine is developed, how contagious the virus is in the future, what the mortality rate is. But the model used all the data that’s available today, Thunstrom said.
The economist added that some people “forget that this wouldn’t be business as usual even if (we) didn’t have social distancing” — meaning that even if there were no restrictions on Americans’ every day lives, there would still be significant and, her analysis argues, more severe consequences from the virus.
The $10 million figure used by researchers as a value for each American’s life is a “controversial number,” Thunstrom said, and it doesn’t take into account people’s age. It also isn’t necessarily representative of a person’s personal impact on the economy. But the number is used by some agencies within the federal government for analyses purposes.
Thunstrom said she hopes to convey two messages from the analysis. First, it’s an argument for an active government that continues to pass stimulus packages and support small businesses and individual consumers.
Second, she hopes people practice the social distancing recommendations made the world over.
“Stay home, stay home,” she said, adding that she herself initially doubted whether the costs of social distancing were worth it. “You see the cost, you might lose your job, you might lose your income. You might see local businesses you love really suffering. It’s really easy to imagine: ‘This makes no sense.’ Even if the costs are large, it’s a sensible policy by the best type of analysis that we can make, so we should all do this and try to do it as well as we can so we can get out of this situation as fast as possible.”
Country’s lack of preparedness ‘unsurprising’
Thunstrom’s husband, fellow UW economist Jason Shogren, is also in the process of publishing a separate analysis of the coronavirus. While his wife’s examines the costs and benefits of social distancing, Shogren’s looks at how people evaluate the risks associated with pandemics.
Overall, they undervalue it compared to terror attacks and environmental disasters. By Monday afternoon, the death toll in New York had surpassed 10,000, triple the fatalities from the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
“It’s hard for people to get their heads around this completely, that something you can’t see can exponentially expand to take so many lives,” Shogren said.
His research into this specific area began in 2013, when he and his partners surveyed people across the country to see how they valued the risk of pandemics versus terror attacks or environmental disasters. Respondents were twice as scared of environmental risks as they were pandemics and 1 1/2 times more scared of terror attacks.
The researchers sent out the survey again in 2015, after the Ebola crisis in Africa received widespread media and international attention. Shogren said that usually media attention led to people placing more emphasis on the topic being covered. But that didn’t happen here: Respondents continued to rate their risk of pandemics below that of other catastrophes.
With that research in mind, Shogren said he wasn’t surprised by the United States’ lack of preparation or concern about the spread of the coronavirus.
“In the case of Ebola, though, it’s a pandemic, it starts in another place, in another country,” Shogren said. “But it can travel and it’s contagious, but most people — the 1918 pandemic is not in their mindset, the Black Plague, that was something way, way back when, and the idea that a pandemic can overwhelm a system and economy as big as the United States, I don’t think a lot of people — including me if I hadn’t studied it — didn’t think it was possible.”
