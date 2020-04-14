University of Wyoming analysis argues social distancing outweighs alternative by $5.2 trillion

The analysis assumes that the nation’s economy will begin to open up in the coming months and that, should there be a second wave of coronavirus cases later this year, there will be treatments available to blunt its impact. Thunstrom told the Star-Tribune that if the economy takes longer to reopen or if a second wave is as severe as this current pandemic, then the model would be readjusted and could “flip” its findings that social distancing is a positive.

There are other variables — if and when a vaccine is developed, how contagious the virus is in the future, what the mortality rate is. But the model used all the data that’s available today, Thunstrom said.

The economist added that some people “forget that this wouldn’t be business as usual even if (we) didn’t have social distancing” — meaning that even if there were no restrictions on Americans’ every day lives, there would still be significant and, her analysis argues, more severe consequences from the virus.

The $10 million figure used by researchers as a value for each American’s life is a “controversial number,” Thunstrom said, and it doesn’t take into account people’s age. It also isn’t necessarily representative of a person’s personal impact on the economy. But the number is used by some agencies within the federal government for analyses purposes.