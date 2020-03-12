University of Wyoming extends spring break by a week, will make decision later about moving online

The University of Wyoming will extend its spring break by a week and will then make a decision about whether to move all of its coursework online in the latest move to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Wyoming health officials announced the Equality State had confirmed its first case of the virus here. There are no other suspected or confirmed cases in Wyoming as of Thursday morning, and the patient in Sheridan is isolated and doing well. Those who were in contact with her have been approached by health officials.

UW's spring break begins next week and will now continue through the week of March 23. The semester will not be extended.

Students who return to campus will still be able to access residence halls and food services. The university remains open for everything but classes, and staff are still expected to go to work. Those who can do work remotely should speak with their vice president, according to a UW announcement sent to campus Thursday afternoon.