University of Wyoming lab 3D prints 150 face masks for health care providers

In a statement, Cheyenne Regional's chief medical officer called the donations a blessing.

"The biggest hurdle we are facing in healthcare facilities throughout the nation is shortages of personal protective equipment--specifically face masks and face shields," Dr. Jeffrey Chapman said. "As we look into the unknown of how long this pandemic will last or how many patients we could potentially have, we want to make sure we are as equipped and prepared as possible. It is a blessing that our community is able and willing to help out."

The state has tapped local and national reserves to supplement providers' supplies, and local efforts — seamstresses and contractors with spare masks — have lent a hand too. But the warnings about shortages continue, especially as health officials say that the state is right at the beginning of COVID-19's spread here.

There are more than 100 confirmed cases in the state, as of Tuesday. More than 25 of those patients have fully recovered.

The printers have been running for a week and have produced roughly 150 masks, which can make a cloth mask last six days instead of one. The printers aren't making respirators — the specialty face masks that are becoming a rarer and rarer commodity — and haven't started making ventilators yet.