University of Wyoming reports first case of COVID-19 among on-campus staff

A University of Wyoming employee has contracted the novel coronavirus, the school said in a statement Friday morning, marking the first time a person living or working on UW's campus has tested positive for the disease.

The employee is described in the press release as a man who "believes he contracted the virus at a private appointment off campus." He had also been complying with UW's mask and social distancing requirements, and he had not been on campus since July 2. He's been in self-isolation since July 3, when he began to feel symptoms.

Officials, the university said, believe that "there is little campus exposure risk."

“I think we all knew it would be just a matter of time before COVID-19 was detected among the UW community,” UW president Ed Seidel said in a statement. “We have taken proactive steps to minimize the spread of the virus on campus, and we would ask everyone now to be even more vigilant.”

In late May, multiple UW students tested positive for the virus, infections that health officials in Albany County attributed to graduation parties and other social events.

The distinction between those cases and this one is that the students were not living or spending time on campus.