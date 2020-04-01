University of Wyoming sets aside $2 million to support student employees, students in need

The University of Wyoming has committed to spending $2 million to support students affected by the coronavirus and the university's decision to shut down campus to slow the spread of the disease.

The school will continue to pay its 2,200 student employees, "many of whom no longer have access to their positions," through the remainder of the semester, the school said in a Wednesday press release. That decision will cost the school $1.5 million.

Additionally, the school's foundation will set aside $250,000 as part of a matching effort to establish "an emergency fund of at least $500,000 for students in need."

Computers will be provided to students so they can complete their coursework through the rest of the semester, which will we delivered entirely online. The school's student government had previously committed to giving students in need $300 out of a $75,000 fund. That commitment has grown to $163,000, according to the press release.