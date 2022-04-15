University of Wyoming team works to develop more accurate COVID-19 rapid test

University of Wyoming researchers are developing a COVID-19 antigen test that’s more sensitive than any rapid test on the market — 18 to 32 times more sensitive, according to the researchers’ estimates.

UW chemical engineering department director Patrick Johnson, UW assistant chemical engineering professor Karen Wawrousek and UW chemical engineering student Moein Mohammadi, along with researchers at the National University of Ireland in Galway, contributed to research and development of the test.

Antigen tests look for molecules on the surface of the virus. Results come back within hours, making these tests much faster than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect the genetic material of the virus. But there’s a trade-off for that fast turnaround — antigen tests aren’t as accurate as PCR tests.

The test that UW researchers have been working on with their partners at the University of Ireland might be an answer to that problem.

The test detects the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is the protein that binds to cells and facilitates virus invasion. The researchers developed something called a surface-enhanced Raman scattering immunoassay to detect these proteins, according to the March paper they published in the American Chemical Society journal.

Raman scattering (also known as Raman spectroscopy) is a chemical analysis technique that reveals a molecule’s structural fingerprint so that researchers can figure out what it is. A “surface-enhanced” Raman scattering is just more sensitive than standard Raman spectroscopy. That enhancement can allow researchers to detect single molecules. And the immunoassay — assay, for short — is the process that allows researchers to detect the presence or quantity of a protein like the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The design of the assay and detection process make the test more sensitive. The paper states that the assay can detect the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at the femtogram level (a femtogram is one hundred trillionth of a gram).

That’s a lot more sensitive than commercial lateral flow assays — the rapid tests that use a paper device to detect SARS-CoV-2. Many of the lateral flow antigen tests for COVID detect the virus’ nucleocapsid protein rather than the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The nucleocapsid protein is also on the surface of the virus.

Negative results from current rapid tests aren’t very reliable. They are more accurate when testing people with higher viral loads. If you test positive for COVID with current rapid tests, it’s pretty likely that the result is accurate. But just because you test negative doesn’t mean you aren’t infected; it might just mean the test wasn’t tenacious enough to find those spike proteins in a sea of other molecules. The new test is much more granular in its detection of the specific SAR-CoV-2 protein.

On top of that, the team can quickly adjust the assay to detect new COVID variants. And the test allows multiplexing, meaning it could be developed as a rapid test that identifies not just COVID but also several other respiratory viruses.

That might sound complicated, but the result is a simple at-home or point-of-care test that can turn around highly accurate results in about 30 minutes.

That’s a lot of improvement all in one test. But the work isn’t over yet.

The published paper describes just the first version of the test. But the researchers looked at this first version and saw ways to improve it, so they’re going back to the topic to build on their research and publish a second version of the test. The team at UW will be working on improving the assay.

The test hasn’t been used for clinical samples yet, nor does it have the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization approval at this point.

Wawrousek said the team is ultimately interested in exploring factors that impact the sensitivity, stability and cost of the test. They hope their research can be used as a model for the development of other diagnostic tests.

