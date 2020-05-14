University of Wyoming to request $46M in federal stimulus money as it eyes reopening in fall

Students or staff who are at high-risk for severe disease would be able learn and work remotely, per the proposal. Everything from students moving into the dorms to social gatherings and suspending the use of small meeting rooms are being considered. More custodians will be hired to allow for deeper, more frequent cleaning.

Of course, with the fall comes the return of football season. Baldwin said UW would "like to" have fans in the War Memorial Stadium. He said the school was studying how to do it but warned that it could end up not being possible.

Student-athletes are slated to return to campus well before their peers. Baldwin said the first of them will be in Laramie on June 1. Before they can begin workouts, all of them will be quarantined for two weeks and then tested. He said there were also discussions about testing all visiting teams, along with UW's team and the referees officiating the game. The first wave of testing for athletics will cost nearly $700,000. Another $295,000 is being budged for "fan safety."

He said that all of the plans were subject to change, as the pandemic's status — and the state's response to it — changes. But the school will likely approve a concrete plan in the coming weeks.