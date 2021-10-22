Upcoming NC COVID booster clinic to include priority Moderna, Janssen recipients

A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic will be held Oct. 30 at the Ford Wyoming Center, as federal officials authorize third doses for even more residents.

Boosters were previously only approved for certain residents who received the Pfizer vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized those boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots as well.

The shots are not open to anyone. Residents still must fall into a priority category to receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and have recieved their second dose at least six months ago. Those initially inoculated with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine must have received the shot at least two months ago.

Those priority populations include any resident 65 years and older, those 18 and older who live in long-term care or other congregate settings or have underlying medical conditions, those who work in high-risk settings like health care and education, and front-line positions like those at grocery stores.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The FDA has authorized a "mix-and-match" approach, meaning for example someone who received a Moderna shot can ask for a dose of Pfizer's vaccine as their booster.