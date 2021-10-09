UW lab tests wastewater to help monitor COVID-19 trends

A University of Wyoming laboratory's wastewater tests are being used to help determine COVID-19 trends in the state.

The lab is testing wastewater from six Wyoming communities as part of a larger effort to monitor COVID-19 trends from the influent of 30 towns around the state, explained Bledar Bisha, associate professor and head of the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, in a press release.

The testing can show whether the disease is spiking in a certain community. It can't determine the number of cases, but the results can show trends, sometimes weeks before clinical data because symptoms can take time to appear, said UW graduate student Alexys McGuire, who is leading the project.

The university project is testing wastewater from the towns of Cowley, Deaver, Laramie, Hudson, Pinedale and Powell. The laboratory is examining two samples a week taken by employees of the towns, according to the press release.

The sampling has show the prevalence of COVID-19 fluctuating in communities -- including this fall's surge in infections and hospitalizations.