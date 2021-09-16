UW likely to extend mask requirement through fall semester

The University of Wyoming will likely extend its mask requirement through the fall semester, based on recommendations from the institution's pandemic task force.
“The current masking policy we have on campus needs to be extended through the end of the fall semester,” David Jones, dean of the college of health sciences, told trustees. “I think our staff, faculty, and our students want to have a safe teaching and learning environment. More importantly, we want to continue in-person instruction through the rest of this semester.”
Trustees voiced unanimous support for extending the requirement, but are waiting for additional guidance to finalize the policy's details. It's unclear as of yet if masks will be required in all indoor spaces, or only when 6-foot distancing can't be maintained.
“The good news is that I think we’re managing this, but we have to be vigilant,” president Ed Seidel said.
Trustees in August voted to implement a temporary mask requirement through early September amid the ongoing delta surge and as students returned to campus. Cases have continued to grow, with as many active cases across Wyoming as there were in December.
University administrators have discussed a policy that would be triggered by the virus metrics, but will likely pivot to a policy with a specific end date.
“Both students and faculty have been very clear on the consistency piece, we don’t want to have to go back and forth,” Adrienne Feng, chair of the faculty senate said.
Overall, the existing mask policy has been well-received. Staff senate chair Chris Maki said most staff were relieved when the requirement was reinstituted.
Hunter Swilling, president of the Associated Students group, said most students are anticipating the requirement being extended and he doesn't think there will be much push-back.
"I really view masks as a very low-cost sort of way of preventing transmission,” he said.
Just one student has withdrawn from the university because of the mask policy, trustee chair Jeff Marsch said.
COVID-19 is surging in Wyoming, with hospitalizations and active cases near the state's winter peak.
Statewide, more than 200 people have been hospitalized with the virus since Sept. 5
At the height of the pandemic in late November, 247 people were being treated for the virus in Wyoming hospitals and active cases neared 12,000 -- roughly 2% of the state. At that time, more than a dozen counties implemented local mask requirements. Shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide mandate.
State and local health officials have since credited that mandate with the plunge in infections that followed. By March, Wyoming's mask order was lifted, as restrictions on gatherings and public spaces were limited and eventually dissolved as well.
Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns, while his state health officer and federal officials are encouraging everyone to mask up in areas with moderate to high virus transmission as a more contagious variant spreads.
Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
