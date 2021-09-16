UW likely to extend mask requirement through fall semester

University administrators have discussed a policy that would be triggered by the virus metrics, but will likely pivot to a policy with a specific end date.

“Both students and faculty have been very clear on the consistency piece, we don’t want to have to go back and forth,” Adrienne Feng, chair of the faculty senate said.

Overall, the existing mask policy has been well-received. Staff senate chair Chris Maki said most staff were relieved when the requirement was reinstituted.

Hunter Swilling, president of the Associated Students group, said most students are anticipating the requirement being extended and he doesn't think there will be much push-back.

"I really view masks as a very low-cost sort of way of preventing transmission,” he said.

Just one student has withdrawn from the university because of the mask policy, trustee chair Jeff Marsch said.

COVID-19 is surging in Wyoming, with hospitalizations and active cases near the state's winter peak.

Statewide, more than 200 people have been hospitalized with the virus since Sept. 5