UW survey: 3 out of 4 Wyomingites were wearing face masks even before state order took effect

“At the time of the survey, roughly half of the counties in Wyoming had recently enacted face mask mandates,” said Brian Harnisch, senior research scientist in charge of the center's project. “Self-reported mask use in those counties, those that say they always wear a mask in indoor public places, was roughly 20 percentage points higher than those without a mandate.”

Meanwhile, the number of respondents who said they were more likely to attend an outdoor event this fall or winter if face masks were required grew by 3.4 points (41.5% to 44.5%).

The percentage of Wyomingites who said they would strongly support an ordinance requiring face masks indoors in their communities grew by 1.3 points (47.8% to 49.1%). Just over one-fourth of respondents said they would support a face mask requirement in their community for outdoor public places, an increase of nearly 3% (23.1% to 26%).

Additionally, more Wyomingites now consider COVID-19 a real threat, the survey shows. In early September, just before the surge in infections began, 45% of residents viewed the virus as a real threat, with 47% saying it was blown out of proportion. Another 7% were unsure.

The number of state residents who consider COVID-19 a real threat has since risen to 55%, with only 37% believing it's blown out of proportion.