UW survey: Three out of four Wyomingites were wearing face masks even before state order took effect
UW SURVEY

UW survey: Three out of four Wyomingites were wearing face masks even before state order took effect

Masks

Spectators wear face masks and space out in the seats at the Casper Events Center during the Class 2A state volleyball championship matches Nov. 5. A new survey shows an increasing number of Wyomingites support the use of face masks.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Support for mask usage in Wyoming continues to grow, according to the latest survey from the University of Wyoming.

More than three-fourths of respondents said they had always or often worn face coverings at indoor public places over the previous two weeks, according to Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center results published Friday. That's an increase of seven percentage points — 69% to 76% — between Nov. 2 and Monday. 

In that time, a majority of Wyoming counties and then the state itself passed face mask requirements. However, the survey's data was collected the day the statewide order was announced and two days before it took effect.

Still, the number of respondents who said they always wore a mask grew by 11.3%, while the number who responded "often" fell by 4.5%. Conversely, 15% of respondents say they rarely or never wear a face mask inside public places, a decrease of 4%. (Both categories within that distinction decreased — "rarely" by 1.4% and "never" by 2.8%.) 

“At the time of the survey, roughly half of the counties in Wyoming had recently enacted face mask mandates,” said Brian Harnisch, senior research scientist in charge of the center's project. “Self-reported mask use in those counties, those that say they always wear a mask in indoor public places, was roughly 20 percentage points higher than those without a mandate.”

Meanwhile, the number of respondents who said they were more likely to attend an outdoor event this fall or winter if face masks were required grew by 3.4 points (41.5% to 44.5%).

The percentage of Wyomingites who said they would strongly support an ordinance requiring face masks indoors in their communities grew by 1.3 points (47.8% to 49.1%). Just over one-fourth of respondents said they would support a face mask requirement in their community for outdoor public places, an increase of nearly 3% (23.1% to 26%).

Additionally, more Wyomingites now consider COVID-19 a real threat, the survey shows. In early September, just before the surge in infections began, 45% of residents viewed the virus as a real threat, with 47% saying it was blown out of proportion. Another 7% were unsure.

The number of state residents who consider COVID-19 a real threat has since risen to 55%, with only 37% believing it's blown out of proportion.

That change in views coincided with the two deadliest months in Wyoming for COVID-19 and a sharp rise in hospitalizations.

Health officials say the rise in coronavirus cases has stressed Wyoming’s hospital system, which has struggled to keep up with demand for services while managing quarantines and infections of health care workers. Amid that reality, confidence in the state’s health care system has declined.

In early September, 52% of those surveyed said they have confidence in the state’s health care system to handle the virus. That number fell to 40% in the most recent survey. More than a third of Wyomingites don’t have confidence in the system’s ability to keep up with the demand.

People have also grown more pessimistic about the future and less doubtful that COVID-19 represents a major problem for Wyoming.

In early September, 28% of Wyomingites believed the pandemic was not likely to represent a major problem for the state, with 29% answering the worst was yet to come. Now, 47% believe the worst is yet to come and only 16% answered that it’s likely to not be a major problem.

Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming

Concerned about COVID-19?

