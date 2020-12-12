Vaccine to be initially delivered to five Wyoming cities following federal approval

Wyoming health officials are gearing up to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine following its approval late Friday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The first doses of vaccine are expected to arrive next week in Wyoming. Heath officials plan to divide 4,875 doses into five packages that will be delivered to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne, and hospitals in Cody, Jackson and Gillette, the Wyoming Health Department announced Friday night, hours after federal regulators gave the go-ahead to the nation's first vaccine.
"Knowing we have safe and effective vaccines arriving is like seeing light at the end of a tunnel," said State Health Officer Alexia Harrist. "We have an end in sight at this point, which was not true for many months during this pandemic. We have hope and a reminder that this situation is for now and not forever."
In a meeting Monday withe lawmakers, Gov. Mark Gordon said up to 15,000 doses of vaccine could be distributed in Wyoming by year's end. However, it will take months at least to vaccinate widely around the state. The vaccine requires two doses that are injected at least 21 days apart.
Still, the news is welcome considering this fall has been especially taxing on Wyoming. The state repeatedly broke records for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations in November. Through Friday, the state has recorded 321 deaths.
Because the vaccine will be in short supply initially, the health department says doses will initially be distributed to only a few critical groups: health care workers who are involved in direct patient care and vulnerable residents of the state's long-term care facilities.
Health care workers have been struggling to manage a major surge in COVID-19 patients while dealing with staff quarantines and infections. Meanwhile, the state's long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the virus. Figures released Thursday by the AARP showed Wyoming ranked third in the nation for nursing home deaths.
"The number of vaccine doses available at first will be quite limited so setting priorities to ensure the early doses reach those who need it most is part of the plan we've developed together with our county and health care provider partners," Harrist said.
The vaccine, which was produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, is available through a federal process that allows shipments to be distributed directly to key hospitals and local health departments that can store and share doses, the health department said. Other doses of vaccine will go directly to tribal clinics, military bases and to U.S. Veterans Affairs facilities.
People can be vaccinated for free. Health care providers will be able to later bill insurers for administration costs and to seek federal reimbursement for vaccinating people without insurance, the health department said.
“Enrolling providers, distributing vaccines and tracking vaccine doses are not new activities for us,” said Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division senior administrator with WDH. “Together with our partners, we do this every day. We have a great network of partners and robust data systems. In short, we’re ready to go.”
