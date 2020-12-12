Vaccine to be initially delivered to five Wyoming cities following federal approval

Wyoming health officials are gearing up to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine following its approval late Friday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The first doses of vaccine are expected to arrive next week in Wyoming. Heath officials plan to divide 4,875 doses into five packages that will be delivered to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne, and hospitals in Cody, Jackson and Gillette, the Wyoming Health Department announced Friday night, hours after federal regulators gave the go-ahead to the nation's first vaccine.

"Knowing we have safe and effective vaccines arriving is like seeing light at the end of a tunnel," said State Health Officer Alexia Harrist. "We have an end in sight at this point, which was not true for many months during this pandemic. We have hope and a reminder that this situation is for now and not forever."

In a meeting Monday withe lawmakers, Gov. Mark Gordon said up to 15,000 doses of vaccine could be distributed in Wyoming by year's end. However, it will take months at least to vaccinate widely around the state. The vaccine requires two doses that are injected at least 21 days apart.