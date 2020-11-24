 Skip to main content
Washakie County commissioners vote to oust county health officer
breaking top story

Washakie County commissioners vote to oust county health officer

COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Washakie County is now without a health officer, after county leaders voted in a special meeting Monday to remove Dr. Ed Zimmerman from his position. 

Chair of the Washakie County Commissioners Fred Frandson said Tuesday he could not discuss why Zimmerman was removed from office, as the county does not publicly discuss personnel matters. 

Frandson did say Zimmerman's departure was not because of a local mask mandate passed last week by Zimmerman and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.

The decision leaves Washakie County as one of two Wyoming counties without a health officer. Fremont County has been without a health officer since July, when Dr. Brain Gee's term expired. 

Frandson said the county is actively looking to fill the now-vacant position. Commissioners have been in contact with three local physicians. One of the three has already declined, but the other two are still candidates, Franson said. 

In the meantime, Harrist will oversee the county's pandemic response. Statute dictates that when a county is without a health officer, the state health officer can take over. 

Still, the commissioners are working to fill the local position quickly as Harrist has her hands full overseeing the statewide pandemic response. Frandson said they will also be publishing a "help wanted" notice to try to fill the vacancy. 

The county also has a coronavirus task force that has been coordinating the local response, which will continue to oversee things at a local level. That task force is run by the county health department's nurse manager Amanda Heinemeyer and director of the county's emergency management department Kami Neighbors. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

