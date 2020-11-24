Washakie County commissioners vote to oust county health officer

Washakie County is now without a health officer, after county leaders voted in a special meeting Monday to remove Dr. Ed Zimmerman from his position.

Chair of the Washakie County Commissioners Fred Frandson said Tuesday he could not discuss why Zimmerman was removed from office, as the county does not publicly discuss personnel matters.

Frandson did say Zimmerman's departure was not because of a local mask mandate passed last week by Zimmerman and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.

The decision leaves Washakie County as one of two Wyoming counties without a health officer. Fremont County has been without a health officer since July, when Dr. Brain Gee's term expired.

Frandson said the county is actively looking to fill the now-vacant position. Commissioners have been in contact with three local physicians. One of the three has already declined, but the other two are still candidates, Franson said.

In the meantime, Harrist will oversee the county's pandemic response. Statute dictates that when a county is without a health officer, the state health officer can take over.