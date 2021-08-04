'We need to change our course.' COVID hospitalizations reach January levels

The health department has not been publishing raw data on the vaccination status of newly infected and hospitalized individuals, but in a release Wednesday gave an overview of those figures.

Roughly 95% of more than 5,000 confirmed and probable new cases between May 1 and July 28 were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated residents, according to the health department.

Just under 94% of the roughly 300 people hospitalized with the virus during that time did not report being fully vaccinated.

“However, no vaccine can prevent all infections and that’s why we see a small percentage of what we call ‘breakthrough’ cases,” Harrist said. “The overwhelming majority of ‘breakthrough’ cases that are identified do not involve serious illness. In other words, vaccines certainly help keep you from getting COVID-19 in the first place, but if you do get it you are far less likely to get severely ill.”

She added, “The Delta variant must be taken seriously because it spreads much more easily between people than the COVID-19 we’ve become familiar with. There are also concerns from experts that as the Delta variant spreads the number of breakthrough cases will increase … because the Delta variant is essentially like COVID-19 upping its game against us, we have to fight back a little harder for now.”