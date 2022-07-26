Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,070 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,070 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 441
- Hospitalized patients: 42 reported last week (no update by deadline this week)
- Deaths: 1,856 (7 announced this week, 22 announced this month)
(There were seven reported deaths on the Wyoming Department of Health's Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit webpage, but the department's case dashboard showed that there were eight reported deaths this week. The Wyoming Department of Health was not able to clarify which number is correct by deadline. The Star-Tribune's update this week includes seven deaths because they included additional information about each death, such as location and hospitalization. The Star-Tribune will add an update on this next week).
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 677,421
- First vaccine doses given: 272,660
- Second vaccine doses given: 244,837
- Booster doses given: 119,662
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,572
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,055
- Janssen doses given: 22,988
- Janssen boosters given: 1,647
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 155.1 per day. That number is up by about 7.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 441. That number is down by 14 from a month ago.