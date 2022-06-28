Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,085 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,085 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 455

Hospitalized patients: 24 last Tuesday (no update by deadline this Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,834 (five announced this week, 14 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 674,056

First vaccine doses given: 271,741

Second vaccine doses given: 244,122

Booster doses given: 118,445

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,209

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,973

Janssen doses given: 22,924

Janssen boosters given: 1,642

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 147.7 per day. That number is up by about 85.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 455. That number is up by 225 from a month ago.