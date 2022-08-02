Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,137 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,137 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 493

Hospitalized patients: 39 (up from 31 last week)

Deaths: 1,856 (0 announced this week, 0 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 678,207

First vaccine doses given: 272,861

Second vaccine doses given: 245,021

Booster doses given: 119,943

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,661

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,073

Janssen doses given: 22,999

Janssen boosters given: 1,649

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 157.6 per day. That number is up by about 12.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 493. That number is down by 72 from a month ago.

(Last week, there was a discrepancy in the number of COVID deaths reported on the Wyoming Department of Health's case dashboard and the number reported on its Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit webpage. The Star-Tribune reported seven deaths, which a health department spokesperson later confirmed was the correct number).