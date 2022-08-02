 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,137 new cases

COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,137 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 493
  • Hospitalized patients: 39 (up from 31 last week)
  • Deaths: 1,856 (0 announced this week, 0 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 678,207
  • First vaccine doses given: 272,861
  • Second vaccine doses given: 245,021
  • Booster doses given: 119,943
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,661
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,073
  • Janssen doses given: 22,999
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,649

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 157.6 per day. That number is up by about 12.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 493. That number is down by 72 from a month ago.

(Last week, there was a discrepancy in the number of COVID deaths reported on the Wyoming Department of Health's case dashboard and the number reported on its Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit webpage. The Star-Tribune reported seven deaths, which a health department spokesperson later confirmed was the correct number).  

Concerned about COVID-19?

