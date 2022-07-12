Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,581 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,581 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 584
- Hospitalized patients: 28 (down from 37 last Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,845 (11 announced this week, 11 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 674,808
- First vaccine doses given: 271,948
- Second vaccine doses given: 244,294
- Booster doses given: 118,731
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,264
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,986
- Janssen doses given: 22,942
- Janssen boosters given: 1,643
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 180.8 per day. That number is up by about 47.4 from a month ago.
People are also reading…
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 584. That number is up by 179 from a month ago.