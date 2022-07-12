Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,581 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,581 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 584

Hospitalized patients: 28 (down from 37 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,845 (11 announced this week, 11 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 674,808

First vaccine doses given: 271,948

Second vaccine doses given: 244,294

Booster doses given: 118,731

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,264

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,986

Janssen doses given: 22,942

Janssen boosters given: 1,643

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 180.8 per day. That number is up by about 47.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 584. That number is up by 179 from a month ago.