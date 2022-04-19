Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 109 new cases reported

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 109 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
Confirmed active cases: 55
Hospitalized patients: nine on Tuesday (up from seven last Tuesday)
Deaths: 1,807 (6 announced this week, 16 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 664,159
First vaccine doses given: 269,260
Second vaccine doses given: 241,576
Booster doses given: 114,337
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,957
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,740
Janssen doses given: 22,701
Janssen boosters given: 1,588
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 13.6 per day. That number is down by 17.1 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 55, down by 12 from a month ago.
Wyoming has now seen a cumulative total of 123,361 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic arrived here in Spring 2020.
Editor’s note: The Wyoming Department of Health recently changed how it reports COVID numbers. It doesn’t report COVID recoveries anymore. Readers will see that change reflected in the Star-Tribune’s weekly COVID case updates.