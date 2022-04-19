Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 109 new cases reported

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 109 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Confirmed active cases: 55

Hospitalized patients: nine on Tuesday (up from seven last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,807 (6 announced this week, 16 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 664,159

First vaccine doses given: 269,260

Second vaccine doses given: 241,576

Booster doses given: 114,337

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,957

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,740

Janssen doses given: 22,701

Janssen boosters given: 1,588

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 13.6 per day. That number is down by 17.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 55, down by 12 from a month ago.

Wyoming has now seen a cumulative total of 123,361 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic arrived here in Spring 2020.

Editor’s note: The Wyoming Department of Health recently changed how it reports COVID numbers. It doesn’t report COVID recoveries anymore. Readers will see that change reflected in the Star-Tribune’s weekly COVID case updates.