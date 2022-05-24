Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 373 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 158

Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 669,557

First vaccine doses given: 270,481

Second vaccine doses given: 243,042

Booster doses given: 116,623

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,072

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,865

Janssen doses given: 22,845

Janssen boosters given: 1,629

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 49.3 per day. That number is up by about 32 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 158. That number is up by 90 from a month ago.