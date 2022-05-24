 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 373 new cases

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 158
  • Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 669,557
  • First vaccine doses given: 270,481
  • Second vaccine doses given: 243,042
  • Booster doses given: 116,623
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,072
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,865
  • Janssen doses given: 22,845
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,629

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 49.3 per day. That number is up by about 32 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 158. That number is up by 90 from a month ago.

