Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 373 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 158
- Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 669,557
- First vaccine doses given: 270,481
- Second vaccine doses given: 243,042
- Booster doses given: 116,623
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,072
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,865
- Janssen doses given: 22,845
- Janssen boosters given: 1,629
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 49.3 per day. That number is up by about 32 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 158. That number is up by 90 from a month ago.