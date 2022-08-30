 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 504 new cases

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 504 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 213
  • Hospitalized patients: no update by deadline (23 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,881 (4 announced this week, 25 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 680,717
  • First vaccine doses given: 273,447
  • Second vaccine doses given: 245,544
  • Booster doses given: 120,816
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,824
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,396
  • Janssen doses given: 23,032
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,658

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 76.7 per day. That number is down by about 80.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 213. That number is down by 280 from a month ago.

Concerned about COVID-19?

