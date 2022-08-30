Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 504 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 504 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 213

Hospitalized patients: no update by deadline (23 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,881 (4 announced this week, 25 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 680,717

First vaccine doses given: 273,447

Second vaccine doses given: 245,544

Booster doses given: 120,816

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,824

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,396

Janssen doses given: 23,032

Janssen boosters given: 1,658

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 76.7 per day. That number is down by about 80.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 213. That number is down by 280 from a month ago.