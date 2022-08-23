 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 570 new cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 570 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 232
  • Hospitalized patients: no update by deadline (43 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,877 (6 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 679,656
  • First vaccine doses given: 273,199
  • Second vaccine doses given: 245,340
  • Booster doses given: 120,439
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,890
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,117
  • Janssen doses given: 23,016
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,655

Trending up or down?

People are also reading…

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 40.7 per day. That number is down by about 114.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 232. That number is down by 209 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll jumps by 9

Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll jumps by 9

The new deaths touch six of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Big Horn, Sweetwater, Uinta and Washakie counties reported one death each. Park County had two deaths, and Laramie County had three deaths. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as a 'terrorist state'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News