Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 570 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 570 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 232

Hospitalized patients: no update by deadline (43 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,877 (6 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 679,656

First vaccine doses given: 273,199

Second vaccine doses given: 245,340

Booster doses given: 120,439

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,890

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,117

Janssen doses given: 23,016

Janssen boosters given: 1,655

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 40.7 per day. That number is down by about 114.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 232. That number is down by 209 from a month ago.