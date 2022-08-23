Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 570 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 570 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 232
- Hospitalized patients: no update by deadline (43 last Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,877 (6 announced this week, 21 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 679,656
- First vaccine doses given: 273,199
- Second vaccine doses given: 245,340
- Booster doses given: 120,439
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,890
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,117
- Janssen doses given: 23,016
- Janssen boosters given: 1,655
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 40.7 per day. That number is down by about 114.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 232. That number is down by 209 from a month ago.