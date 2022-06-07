 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 931 new cases

  Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 931 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 443
  • Hospitalized patients: 17 Tuesday (down from 20 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,824 (4 announced this week, 4 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 671,565
  • First vaccine doses given: 270,991
  • Second vaccine doses given: 243,532
  • Booster doses given: 117,504
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,117
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,908
  • Janssen doses given: 22,873
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,640

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 102.2 per day. That number is up by about 73.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 443. That number is up by 326 from a month ago.

