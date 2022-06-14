 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 936 new cases

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 936 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 405
  • Hospitalized patients: 27 Tuesday (up from 17 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,824 (0 announced this week, 4 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 672,447
  • First vaccine doses given: 271,257
  • Second vaccine doses given: 243,746
  • Booster doses given: 117,837
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,142
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,933
  • Janssen doses given: 22,891
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,641

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 133.4 per day. That number is up by about 94.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 405. That number is up by 274 from a month ago.

