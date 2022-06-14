Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 936 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 936 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 405
- Hospitalized patients: 27 Tuesday (up from 17 last Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,824 (0 announced this week, 4 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 672,447
- First vaccine doses given: 271,257
- Second vaccine doses given: 243,746
- Booster doses given: 117,837
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,142
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,933
- Janssen doses given: 22,891
- Janssen boosters given: 1,641
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 133.4 per day. That number is up by about 94.3 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 405. That number is up by 274 from a month ago.