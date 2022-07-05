 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 950 new cases

COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 950 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 421
  • Hospitalized patients: 37 (up from 33 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,834 (0 announced this week, 0 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

(vaccine data wasn’t updated on Tuesday because of the holiday weekend).

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 145.4 per day. That number is up by about 43.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 421. That number is down by 22 from a month ago.

Concerned about COVID-19?

