Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 959 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 959 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 433

Hospitalized patients: 41 (up from 39 last week)

Deaths: 1,865 (9 announced this week, 9 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 678,880

First vaccine doses given: 273,021

Second vaccine doses given: 245,160

Booster doses given: 120,174

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,782

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,088

Janssen doses given: 23,004

Janssen boosters given: 1,651

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 149.7 per day. That number is down by about 31.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 433. That number is down by 151 from a month ago.